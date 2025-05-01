- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Ka and Kb of compounds: Videos & Practice Problems
According to Bronsted-Lowry theory, what role does water play when a weak acid donates an H+ ion?
In the Bronsted-Lowry theory, what happens when a weak base accepts an H+ ion from water?
Using an ICE chart, calculate the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ for a weak acid HA with initial concentration 0.1 M and Ka = 1.0 x 10^-5.
If the Ka of a weak acid is 4.0 x 10^-6, what is the Kb of its conjugate base at 25°C?
Given a Kb value of 1.5 x 10^-5 for a weak base, calculate the Ka of its conjugate acid at 25°C.
Which acid is stronger: Acid A with Ka = 1.0 x 10^-3 or Acid B with Ka = 5.0 x 10^-5?
Given two acids, Acid X with Ka = 2.0 x 10^-4 and Acid Y with Ka = 8.0 x 10^-6, which produces more H+ ions in solution?
What is the implication of equilibrium establishment for product formation in weak acid solutions?
Given the Ka values of two acids, Acid C (Ka = 3.0 x 10^-4) and Acid D (Ka = 1.0 x 10^-6), determine which acid is stronger and explain why.