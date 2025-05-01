- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Reference Electrodes: Videos & Practice Problems
Reference Electrodes Practice Problems
Which of the following components is NOT part of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode?
Calculate the cell potential for a silver-silver chloride reference electrode under non-standard conditions when the chloride ion concentration is 0.1 M. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.222 V.
Analyze the effect of the redox reaction between silver chloride and silver ion on the electrode potential when the chloride ion activity increases.
What happens to the potential of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode when the chloride ion activity approaches unity?
If the chloride ion concentration in a silver-silver chloride reference electrode changes from 0.1 M to 1 M, what is the change in voltage?
Evaluate the advantages of using a silver-silver chloride reference electrode over a calomel reference electrode in terms of construction and use.
Which component is essential for the construction of a calomel reference electrode?
Analyze the impact of the redox reaction between mercury(I) chloride and mercury on the electrode potential when the chloride ion concentration increases.
Calculate the cell potential for a calomel reference electrode when the chloride ion activity is 0.5. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.268 V.
Synthesize the effects of increasing temperature and potassium chloride concentration on the cell potential of a calomel reference electrode.
What is the primary function of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode in electrochemical cells?
Determine the cell potential for a silver-silver chloride reference electrode when the chloride ion concentration is 1 M. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.222 V.
How does the redox reaction between silver chloride and silver ion affect the electrode potential when the chloride ion activity decreases?
What is the relationship between chloride ion activity and the potential of a silver-silver chloride reference electrode?
If the chloride ion concentration in a silver-silver chloride reference electrode changes from 1 M to 0.1 M, what is the change in voltage?
Evaluate the disadvantages of using a calomel reference electrode compared to a silver-silver chloride reference electrode.
What is the primary function of a calomel reference electrode in electrochemical cells?
How does the redox reaction between mercury(I) chloride and mercury affect the electrode potential when the chloride ion concentration decreases?
Determine the cell potential for a calomel reference electrode when the chloride ion activity is 1. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.268 V.