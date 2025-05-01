Table of contents
- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Principal Species
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
Principal Species: Videos & Practice Problems
Principal Species Practice Problems
20 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under what conditions does the acidic form of a monoprotic acid predominate over the basic form?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does the relationship between pH and pKa determine the principal species in a solution?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For a polyprotic acid, how does the pH relate to the pKa values to determine the principal species?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a solution of carbonic acid (H2CO3) with pKa1 = 6.35 and pKa2 = 10.33, what is the principal species at pH 8?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about the acid dissociation constant (Ka)?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the pH of a solution is 5 and the pKa of the acid is 7, which species is more prevalent?