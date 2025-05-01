- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations Practice Problems
If you have 200 mL of 0.150 M acetic acid and titrate it with 0.300 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH required?
Given a 0.100 M solution of acetic acid with a Ka of 1.8 x 10^-5, calculate the pH of the solution.
For a weak acid solution with an initial concentration of 0.050 M and a Ka of 1.0 x 10^-4, should the quadratic formula be used to calculate pH?
When transitioning from ICE to ICF charts in a titration, what change occurs in the calculation process?
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution with 0.020 M acetic acid and 0.020 M sodium acetate. The pKa of acetic acid is 4.76.
At the equivalence point of a weak acid-strong base titration, what is the primary factor determining the pH of the solution?
Given a solution of 0.050 M sodium acetate at the equivalence point, with a Kb of 5.6 x 10^-10, calculate the pH.
After adding excess NaOH to a solution, the concentration of NaOH is 0.020 M. Calculate the pH of the solution.
How does the pH change as more strong base is added to a weak acid during titration?
A student claims that the quadratic formula is always necessary for calculating the pH of a weak acid solution. Evaluate this claim.
In a titration involving acetic acid and sodium hydroxide, which species is the titrant?
If you have 250 mL of 0.200 M formic acid and titrate it with 0.400 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH required?
For a weak acid solution with an initial concentration of 0.100 M and a Ka of 5.0 x 10^-5, should the quadratic formula be used to calculate pH?
What is the primary reason for transitioning from ICE to ICF charts during a titration?
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution with 0.030 M formic acid and 0.030 M sodium formate. The pKa of formic acid is 3.75.