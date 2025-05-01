- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Polyprotic Titrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Polyprotic Titrations Practice Problems
If 0.100 M phosphoric acid is titrated with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the volume of NaOH required to reach the second equivalence point?
Using the ICE chart method, what is the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of phosphoric acid before any strong base is added?
Given the initial concentration of phosphoric acid is 0.100 M and Ka1 is 7.5 x 10^-3, what is the hydrogen ion concentration using the quadratic formula?
Which equation is used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution before reaching the first equivalence point?
In a titration of phosphoric acid with NaOH, how does the stoichiometric relationship affect the formation of conjugate bases?
What is the pH at the first equivalence point when titrating 0.100 M phosphoric acid with 0.100 M NaOH?
After adding 70 mL of NaOH to 50 mL of 0.100 M phosphoric acid, what is the pH using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
What is the formal concentration of the conjugate base at the second equivalence point when titrating phosphoric acid?
After passing the second equivalence point with an excess of NaOH, what is the pH of the solution?
How many milliliters of NaOH are required to reach the third equivalence point in the titration of 0.100 M phosphoric acid?
What is the initial concentration of H2PO4^- before any strong base is added to phosphoric acid?
Using the quadratic formula, what is the pH of a 0.100 M phosphoric acid solution before titration begins?
What is the pH of a buffer solution formed before the first equivalence point in the titration of phosphoric acid?
How does the stoichiometric relationship between phosphoric acid and NaOH affect the formation of dihydrogen phosphate?
What is the formal concentration of dihydrogen phosphate at the first equivalence point in the titration of phosphoric acid?
What is the pH after adding 70 mL of NaOH to 50 mL of 0.100 M phosphoric acid using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
What is the pH at the second equivalence point in the titration of phosphoric acid?