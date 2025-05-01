- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria: Videos & Practice Problems
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria Practice Problems
What is the correct equilibrium expression for the dissociation of a weak acid HA in water?
If the pH of a solution is 3.5, what is the concentration of hydronium ions, [H3O+]?
Given a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.1 M and a Ka of 1.8 x 10^-5, use an ICE chart to find the equilibrium concentration of H3O+.
For a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.2 M and a Ka of 4.0 x 10^-6, derive the equilibrium concentration of HA.
A weak acid solution has a pH of 4.5 and a Ka of 3.2 x 10^-5. What is the formal concentration of the weak acid?
A solution has a pH of 5.0. Evaluate the statement: 'The concentration of H3O+ is 1.0 x 10^-5 M, indicating a weak acid equilibrium.'
For a weak acid HA with Ka = 1.5 x 10^-4 and [H3O+] = 1.0 x 10^-3 M, what is the concentration of A- at equilibrium?
Why is water not included in the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of a weak acid?
In solving for the original concentration of a weak acid, why is it important to isolate the variable representing the formal concentration?
Which of the following is the correct equilibrium expression for the dissociation of acetic acid (CH3COOH) in water?
If the pH of a solution is 2.8, what is the concentration of hydronium ions, [H3O+]?
Given a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.05 M and a Ka of 2.5 x 10^-5, use an ICE chart to find the equilibrium concentration of A-.
For a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.15 M and a Ka of 3.0 x 10^-6, derive the equilibrium concentration of HA.
A weak acid solution has a pH of 3.8 and a Ka of 2.0 x 10^-5. What is the formal concentration of the weak acid?
A solution has a pH of 6.0. Evaluate the statement: 'The concentration of H3O+ is 1.0 x 10^-6 M, indicating a weak acid equilibrium.'
For a weak acid HA with Ka = 2.0 x 10^-4 and [H3O+] = 2.0 x 10^-3 M, what is the concentration of A- at equilibrium?
In the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of a weak acid, why is water not included?
Why is isolating the variable representing the formal concentration crucial in solving equilibrium problems for weak acids?