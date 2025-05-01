- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Uncertainty: Videos & Practice Problems
Uncertainty Practice Problems
A student measures a volume of 50.0 mL with an absolute uncertainty of ±0.1 mL. What is the relative uncertainty?
If the relative uncertainty of a measurement is 0.005, what is the percent relative uncertainty?
Given a measurement of 12.345 ± 0.002, how many significant digits should the measurement have?
What is a key difference in uncertainty propagation between addition/subtraction and multiplication/division?
What is the first step in calculating uncertainties for multiplication and division?
Combine the uncertainties for the measurements 10.0 ± 0.3, 5.0 ± 0.2, and 2.0 ± 0.1 using the appropriate formula.
How does uncertainty propagation differ between addition/subtraction and multiplication/division?
What is the first step in calculating uncertainties for multiplication and division?
Combine the uncertainties for the measurements 4.0 ± 0.1, 3.0 ± 0.2, and 1.0 ± 0.1 using the appropriate formula.
A measurement is 100.0 mL with an absolute uncertainty of ±0.5 mL. What is the relative uncertainty?