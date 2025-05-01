- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Diprotic Acid Titrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Diprotic Acid Titrations Practice Problems
If 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid is titrated with 0.050 M NaOH, what is the volume of NaOH required to reach the first equivalence point?
What is the purpose of using an ICE chart in the context of diprotic acid titrations?
Given a weak diprotic acid with an initial concentration of 0.100 M and Ka1 = 1.6 x 10^-2, why is the quadratic formula necessary to solve for H+ concentration?
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution formed by 0.00375 moles of conjugate base and 0.00625 moles of weak acid using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation. Assume pKa = 1.8.
What happens to the pH at the first equivalence point in a diprotic acid titration?
After the first equivalence point, 50 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the pH considering the removal of the second acidic hydrogen. Assume Ka2 = 6.4 x 10^-8.
At the second equivalence point, the formal concentration of the sulfite ion is 0.020 M. Calculate the pH using Kb = 1.56 x 10^-7.
After the second equivalence point, 20 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the resulting pH.
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution with 0.004 moles of conjugate base and 0.006 moles of weak acid. Assume pKa = 2.0.
What is the formal concentration of the conjugate base at the first equivalence point if the initial concentration of the weak acid is 0.100 M and the volume of the acid used is 100 mL?
After the first equivalence point, 30 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the pH considering the removal of the second acidic hydrogen. Assume Ka2 = 5.0 x 10^-8.
At the second equivalence point, the formal concentration of the sulfite ion is 0.015 M. Calculate the pH using Kb = 2.0 x 10^-7.
After the second equivalence point, 25 mL of 0.050 M KOH is added to 100 mL of 0.100 M diprotic acid. Calculate the resulting pH.
What is the significance of the second equivalence point in a diprotic acid titration?