Analysis of Variance (f-Test): Videos & Practice Problems
Analysis of Variance (f-Test) Practice Problems
If the f calculated value is 2.5 and the f table value is 3.0, what can be concluded about the variances?
Given degrees of freedom df1 = 10 and df2 = 15, how would you find the f table value?
A researcher calculates an f value of 4.2 with degrees of freedom df1 = 5 and df2 = 10. The f table value is 3.5. What should the researcher conclude?
If the f calculated value is 1.8 and the f table value is 1.5, what can be concluded about the variances?
What is the formula for calculating degrees of freedom for the larger standard deviation?
How would you use the f table to find the critical value for df1 = 8 and df2 = 12?
In what way is the f test similar to the t test regarding the use of statistical tables?
A study finds an f value of 3.8 with df1 = 6 and df2 = 14. The f table value is 3.2. What conclusion can be drawn?