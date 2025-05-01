- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
Standard Potentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Standard Potentials Practice Problems
How is the Standard Hydrogen Electrode (SHE) used in measuring the potential of half-reactions?
If a half-reaction has a cell potential of -0.76 V, what does this indicate about its likelihood to undergo reduction?
Given two half-reactions with potentials of +0.34 V and -0.44 V, which is more likely to be reduced?
Calculate the overall cell potential for a galvanic cell with half-reactions of +0.80 V and -0.40 V.
What is the formula to calculate the overall cell potential when concentrations are 1 molar?
Which equation would you use to calculate cell potential when concentrations are not 1 molar?
What assumption can be made about concentrations if they are not specified in a cell potential problem?
Given half-reactions with potentials of +0.76 V and -0.13 V, what is the overall cell potential?
If an electrochemical cell does 96,485 joules of work with a charge of 2 coulombs, what is the voltage?
Which statement best describes the significance of writing half-reactions as reductions?
In a laboratory setting, how would you use the SHE to determine the potential of an unknown half-reaction?
A half-reaction has a potential of +1.23 V. What does this suggest about its tendency to be reduced?
Which half-reaction is more likely to be oxidized: one with a potential of -0.76 V or one with +0.34 V?
What is the overall cell potential for a galvanic cell with half-reactions of +0.50 V and -0.25 V?