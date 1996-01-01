22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
Which of the following structures on a phylogenetic tree represents the evolutionary connections between organisms?558views3rank
Which principle is NOT used to construct a phylogenetic tree?492views4rank
Why might mitochondrial, Y chromosome, and autosomal DNA provide different perspectives on our evolutionary past, for example, with respect to our relationship with Neanderthals?634views
What insights have analyses of human mitochondrial DNA provided into our recent evolutionary past?604views
What lines of evidence support the hypothesis that modern humans evolved in Africa and then subsequently migrated throughout the globe?509views
Discuss how both gains and losses of regulatory elements may lead to human-specific traits.448views