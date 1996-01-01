6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aberrant Euploidy
Which of the following chromosomal mutations increases the amount of genetic material from all chromosomes?
True or False:Autopolyploids contain multiple chromosomal sets from two closely related species
A species has 2n = 20. How many chromosomes will be found per mutant cell in an autotriploid organism.
How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?
Consider synapsis in prophase I of meiosis for two plant species that each carries 36 chromosomes. Species A is diploid and species B is triploid. What characteristics of homologous chromosome synapsis can be used to distinguish these two species?
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Polyploidy
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Trisomy
Which type of chromosomal aberration is most likely to result in a gain of function?