17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following repair pathways repairs damage that causes distortions in the double helix?650views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following repair pathways uses a methylated strand of DNA to correct DNA damage?430views1rank
- Multiple Choice
True or False:Translesion DNA synthesis is the first mechanism the cell uses to repair DNA damage?433views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following pathways is an error-free way to repair double-stranded breaks?493views1rank
- Textbook Question
Write a short essay contrasting how these concepts may differ between bacteria and eukaryotes.434views
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
Identify two mechanisms that can correct the kind of abnormality resulting from the circumstances identified in part (c).399views
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
If a DNA replication error is detected by DNA polymerase, how is it corrected?397views
- Textbook Question
Answer the following questions concerning the accuracy of DNA polymerase during replication.
DNA mismatch repair can accurately distinguish between the template strand and the newly replicated strand of a DNA duplex. What characteristic of DNA strands is used to make this distinction?426views