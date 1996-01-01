15. Genomes and Genomics
Bioinformatics
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a piece of information that bioinformatics can analyze?404views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following can be used to identify an open-reading frame?383views1rank
- Textbook Question
Go to the National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (http://www.nichd.nih.gov), locate the search box at the top right corner of the homepage, and enter 'RUSP' to search for information on the Recommended Uniform Screening Panel. From the options that appear, select 'Brief History of Newborn Screening' and locate the discussion listing the criteria for adding a disease to the RUSP list. What are the criteria for listing a disease on the RUSP list?394views
- Textbook Question
What are community-based genetic screening programs? What is the intent of such screening programs? Why are members of specific communities or populations offered the chance to participate in such programs?516views
- Textbook Question
What is bioinformatics, and why is this discipline essential for studying genomes? Provide two examples of bioinformatics applications.586views
- Textbook Question
You are designing algorithms for the bioinformatic prediction of gene sequences. How might algorithms differ for predicting genes in bacterial versus eukaryotic genomic sequence?472views
- Multiple ChoiceBioinformatics includes all of the following except:37views