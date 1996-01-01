7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Alternative DNA Forms
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of DNA is the most common DNA form?908views2rank
Which of the following types of DNA is characterized by a left-handed helix?593views4rank
- Textbook Question
Considering the information on B- and Z-DNA and right- and left-handed helices, carefully analyze structures (a) and (b) below and draw conclusions about their helical nature. Which is right-handed and which is left-handed?528views
- Textbook QuestionDNA and RNA are chemically very similar but are distinguished, in large part, by the presence of a 2'-OH group in RNA and a 2'-H group in DNA. Why do you suppose that both DNA and RNA have 3'-OH groups and we do not typically find nucleic acids within cells that have 3'-H groups?481views