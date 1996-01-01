22. Evolutionary Genetics
Overview of Evolution
The neutral theory of evolution states that which of the following is most responsible for evolution?580views2rank
Which of the following is not one of the three main principles of evolution?411views5rank
Describe the modern synthesis of evolution, and explain how it connects Darwinian evolution to molecular evolution.889views
Define each of the following terms:
Modern synthesis of evolution699views
Some critics have warned that the use of gene therapy to correct genetic disorders will affect the course of human evolution. Evaluate this criticism in light of what you know about population genetics and evolution, distinguishing between somatic gene therapy and germ-line gene therapy.447views
- Multiple ChoiceHow do comparisons of amino acid sequences in proteins provide evidence for evolution?30views
- Multiple ChoiceGeneration-to-generation change in the allele frequencies in a population is _____.28views