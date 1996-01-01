8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
Which of the following proteins is responsible for unwinding the double stranded DNA?865views1rank
DNA replication synthesizes DNA in which direction?922views2rank
What would happen to DNA replication in DNA polymerase lost its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity?1240views2rank
Which of the following proteins is responsible for synthesizing RNA primers?785views1rank
What observations reveal that a 'telomere problem' exists during eukaryotic DNA replication, and how did we learn of the solution to this problem?
What observations reveal that a 'telomere problem' exists during eukaryotic DNA replication, and how did we learn of the solution to this problem?518views
How do we know that DNA synthesis is discontinuous on one of the two template strands?487views
How do we know that in vivo DNA synthesis occurs in the 5' to 3' direction?628views
How was it demonstrated that DNA synthesis occurs under the direction of DNA polymerase III and not polymerase I?586views