12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?397views1rank
- Multiple Choice
In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?393views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Activation of which of the following genes leads to entrance into the lysogenic cycle?422views
- Multiple Choice
The N protein is an anti-terminator. What does this mean?343views1rank
- Textbook Question
Describe the difference between the bacteriophage lytic cycle and lysogenic cycle.401views
- Textbook Question
Describe the lytic and lysogenic life cycles of λ bacteriophage. What roles do λ repressor and Cro protein play in controlling transcription from PR and PRM, and how are these roles linked to lysis and lysogeny?558views
- Textbook Question
Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
OR1 mutation in λ phage431views
- Textbook Question
Suppose that base substitution mutations sufficient to eliminate the function of the operator regions listed below were to occur. For each case, describe how transcription or life cycle would be affected.
OR3 mutation in λ phage413views