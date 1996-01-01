18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
The purpose of polymerase chain reaction is to do what?
Which of the following lists the steps of genetic cloning in the proper order?
How can gene knockouts, transgenic animals, and gene editing techniques be used to explore gene function?
What experimental evidence confirms that we have introduced a useful gene into a transgenic organism and that it performs as we anticipate?
How has DNA-sequencing technology evolved in response to the emerging needs of genome scientists?
What steps make PCR a chain reaction that can produce millions of copies of a specific DNA molecule in a matter of hours without using host cells?