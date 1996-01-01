4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Genes
The genetic distances between three genes (ab, nm, kf) were determined using a two-point mapping cross. Determine the sequence of the three genes.908views4rank
True or False:Recombination frequencies are never greater than 50%693views3rank
Using the following data collected from a test cross, calculate the recombination frequency.1181views6rank1comments
In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.
Give the same information for a plant with the genotype Dr/dR.708views
Genes A, B, and C are linked on a chromosome and found in the order A–B–C. Genes A and B recombine with a frequency of 8%, and genes B and C recombine at a frequency of 24%. For the cross a⁺b⁺c/abc⁺ × abc/abc, predict the frequency of progeny genotypes. Assume interference is zero.1036views
Gene G recombines with gene T at a frequency of 7%, and gene G recombines with gene R at a frequency of 4%.
Draw two possible genetic maps for these three genes, and identify the recombination frequencies predicted for each map.450views
Gene G recombines with gene T at a frequency of 7%, and gene G recombines with gene R at a frequency of 4%.
Assuming that organisms with any desired genotype are available, propose a genetic cross whose result could be used to determine which of the proposed genetic maps is correct.489views
- Multiple ChoiceGiven a group of asci from a cross between two genes, what does a recombination frequency of 20% indicate about the distance between the two genes?11views