6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Deletions
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
An intragenic deletion is a deletion found where?623views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Deletions can cause what type of phenotype?481views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following genetic diseases is an example of a chromosomal deletion?683views3rank
- Textbook Question
Human late prophase karyotypes have about 2000 visible G bands. The human genome contains approximately 22,000 genes. Consider the region 5p1.5 through the end of the short arm of chromosome 5, which is identified on the late prophase chromosome in Figure 10.5, and assume the entire region is deleted. Approximately how many genes will be lost as a result of the deletion?389views
- Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Interstitial deletion377views
- Textbook Question
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Terminal deletion470views
- Textbook QuestionThe mutations called bobbed in Drosophila result from variable reductions (deletions) in the number of amplified genes coding for rRNA. Researchers trying to maintain bobbed stocks have often documented their tendency to revert to wild type in successive generations. Propose a mechanism based on meiotic recombination which could account for this reversion phenomenon. Why would wild-type flies become more prevalent in Drosophila cultures?438views