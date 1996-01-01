12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Tryptophan Operon and Attenuation
- Multiple Choice
Tryptophan regulates the trp operon by doing what?772views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Attenuation uses what molecule to regulate the trp operon?572views2rank
- Multiple Choice
What is the name of the sequence responsible for regulating the trp operon through attenuation?553views
- Multiple Choice
If tryptophan levels are low, attenuation does what to the trp operon?755views2rank
- Textbook Question
How do we know that the trp operon is a repressible control system, in contrast to the lac operon, which is an inducible control system?690views
- Textbook Question
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Attenuation495views
- Textbook Question
Transcriptional regulation of operon gene expression involves the interaction of molecules with one another and of regulatory molecules with segments of DNA. In this context, define and give an example of each of the following:
Corepressor513views
- Textbook Question
Identify similarities and differences between an inducible operon and a repressible operon in terms of
The presence and action of allosteric regulatory molecules.483views