Analyzing Trait Variance

A dark-red strain and a white strain of wheat are crossed and produce an intermediate, medium-red F₁. When the F₁ plants are interbred, an F₂ generation is produced in a ratio of 1 dark-red: 4 medium-dark-red: 6 medium-red: 4 light-red: 1 white. Further crosses reveal that the dark-red and white F₂ plants are true breeding

Predict the outcome of the F 1 and F 2 generations in a cross between a true-breeding medium-red plant and a white plant.