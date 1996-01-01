2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
- Multiple Choice
A black and white rabbit were mated. All F1 offspring were black, and the F2 offspring is made up of approximately ¾ black and ¼ white rabbits.
• Draw out two Punnet squares detailing both matings.
• Supposed two white F2 offspring were mated. What would be the phenotype and genotype of the F3 offspring?
- Open Question
Green scales (G) in a particular species of fish is dominant over blue scales (g). The following crosses are carried out, producing the progeny shown. Write out all possible genotypes of the parents in each cross.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following offspring ratios is expected from a Mendelian heterozygous cross examining one gene?
- Multiple Choice
Human albinism is a simple recessive trait. Determine the genotypes of the parents for each offspring combination
i. A wild-type male and albino female have 6 wild-type children
- Multiple Choice
Human albinism is a simple recessive trait. Determine the genotypes of the parents for each offspring combination
ii. A wild-type male and albino female have 8 children, 4 wild-type, and four albino
- Textbook Question
Compare and contrast the following terms:
Monohybrid cross and Test cross
- Textbook Question
For the cross BB×Bb, what is the expected genotype ratio? What is the expected phenotype ratio?
- Textbook Question
A plant may have green, white, or green-and-white (variegated) leaves on its branches, owing to a mutation in the chloroplast that prevents color from developing. Predict the results of the following crosses:
Ovule Source Pollen Source
(a) Green branch x White branch
(b) White branch x Green branch
(c) Variegated branch x Green branch
(d) Green branch x Variegated branch