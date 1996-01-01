10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following polymerases is responsible for transcribing mRNA in eukaryotes?734views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following general transcription factors is responsible for binding to the TATA-Box824views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following modifications occurs to the RNA polymerase tail in order to trigger it to elongate the transcript?616views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following regulatory mechanisms regulates transcription from a great distance away from the gene?660views6rank1comments
- Textbook Question
How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?385views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?439views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that the orientation of promoters relative to the transcription start site is important while enhancers are orientation independent?557views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that promoter and enhancer sequences control the initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?608views