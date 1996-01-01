7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Bacterial and Viral Chromosome Structure
True or False:Bacteria and viruses can use RNA as their genetic material.
What is the name of the bacterial chromosomal region where replication begins?
How do we know that viral and bacterial chromosomes most often consist of circular DNA molecules devoid of protein?
Write a short essay that contrasts the major differences between the organization of DNA in viruses and bacteria versus eukaryotes.
Contrast the size of the single chromosome in bacteriophage and T2 with that of E. coli. How does this relate to the relative size and complexity of phages and bacteria?
Assume that a viral DNA molecule is a 50-µm-long circular strand with a uniform 20-Å diameter. If this molecule is contained in a viral head that is a 0.08-µm-diameter sphere, will the DNA molecule fit into the viral head, assuming complete flexibility of the molecule? Justify your answer mathematically.
Viral chromosomes exist in a variety of conformations and can be made up of ________.