Penetrance and Expressivity

Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.

Is there any evidence of variable expressivity in this family? Explain.