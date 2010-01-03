17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Induced Mutations
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutagens wedges between DNA bases to disrupt the helix structure?518views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutagens alters base affinities by adding an alkyl group?438views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following mutations would have the least effect on an individual?504views1rank
- Textbook Question
Identify two general ways chemical mutagens can alter DNA. Give examples of these two mechanisms.586views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that certain chemicals and wavelengths of radiation induce mutations in DNA?496views
- Textbook Question
Nitrous acid and 5-bromodeoxyuracil (BrdU) alter DNA by different mechanisms. What type of mutation does each compound produce?560views
- Textbook Question
UV irradiation causes damage to bacterial DNA. What kind of damage is frequently caused and how does photolyase repair the damage?733views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is an example of an induced mutation?14views