6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Overview
- Multiple Choice
What is the name for a chromosomal rearrangement that causes a change in gene dosage?
- Multiple Choice
Inversions cause what type of chromosomal rearrangement?
- Multiple Choice
A chromosome with two centromeres is called what?
- Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.415views
- Textbook Question
Define these pairs of terms, and distinguish between them.
aneuploidy/ euploidy
monosomy/ trisomy
Patau syndrome/ Edwards syndrome
autopolyploidy/ allopolyploidy
autotetraploid/ amphidiploid
paracentric inversion/ pericentric inversion608views
- Textbook Question
Predict how the synaptic configurations of homologous pairs of chromosomes might appear when one member is normal and the other member has sustained a deletion or duplication.565views
- Multiple ChoiceIn mammals, in which parent could a chromosomal rearrangement result in an X chromosome carrying two different fur color alleles?19views