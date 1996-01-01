12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes
Lac Operon
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a part of an operon?1963views3rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
The lac operon encodes genes that are responsible for what?872views3rank
- Multiple Choice
What happens to the lac operon when lactose concentration is high?1072views5rank
- Multiple Choice
What happens to the lac operon when the CAP/cAMP complex binds to the CAP binding site?1025views2rank
- Textbook Question
What are the advantages and disadvantages of using GFP versus lacZ as a reporter gene in mice, C. elegans, and Drosophila?825views
- Textbook Question
Bacterial genomes frequently contain groups of genes organized into operons. What is the biological advantage of operons to bacteria? Identify the regulatory components you would expect to find in an operon. How are the expressed genes of an operon usually arranged?921views
- Textbook Question
In this chapter, we focused on the regulation of gene expression in bacteria. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions? How do we know that bacteria regulate the expression of certain genes in response to the environment?622views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that the lac repressor is a protein?469views