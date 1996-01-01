17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Spontaneous Mutations
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following tests determined that most mutations are spontaneous?
- Multiple Choice
True or False:Thymine tautomers can base pair with cytosine.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following forms of DNA damage is NOT caused spontaneously?
- Textbook Question
What is a spontaneous mutation, and why are spontaneous mutations rare?
- Textbook Question
Describe a tautomeric shift and how it may lead to a mutation.
- Textbook Question
The family of a sixth-grade boy in Palo Alto, California, was informed by school administrators that he would have to transfer out of his middle school because they believed his mutation of the CFTR gene, which does not produce any symptoms associated with cystic fibrosis, posed a risk to other students at the school who have cystic fibrosis. After missing 11 days of school, a settlement was reached to have the boy return to school. What ethical problems might you associate with this example?
- Textbook Question
What genetic defects result in the disorder xeroderma pigmentosum (XP) in humans? How do these defects create the phenotypes associated with the disorder?
Which of the following results in a spontaneous mutation?