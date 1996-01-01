11. Translation
The Genetic Code
Which of the following characteristics does NOT describe the triplet codon code?756views4rank
Which of the following codons is a start codon?681views3rank
Which of the following were used to discover the triplet code?722views2rank
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?458views
How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?524views1rank
What experimental evidence provided the initial insights into the compositions of codons encoding specific amino acids?601views
Why did geneticists believe, even before direct experimental evidence was obtained, that the genetic code would turn out to be composed of triplet sequences and be nonoverlapping? Experimentally, how were these suppositions shown to be correct?465views
- Multiple ChoiceIn the genetic code, what does the codon UAG specify?24views