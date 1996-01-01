4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
Which of the following gametes can be formed from the genotype AaBb if AB and ab are linked?1130views4rank
An experiment that was performed found the recombination frequency between two genes was 12.5%. What is the distance (in mapping units) between two genes?793views2rank
Which of the following terms describes two copies of the same chromosome?722views8rank
Genes E and H are syntenic in an experimental organism with the genotype EH/eh. Assume that during each meiosis, one crossover occurs between these genes. No homologous chromosomes escape crossover, and none undergo double crossover. Are genes E and H genetically linked? Why or why not? What is the proportion of parental gametes produced by meiosis?494views
Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?717views
Explain why a 50 percent recovery of single-crossover products is the upper limit, even when crossing over always occurs between two linked genes?927views
Why are double-crossover events expected less frequently than single-crossover events?1343views1rank
- Multiple ChoiceWhere do homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material through crossing over during meiosis?32views