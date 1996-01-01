5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
True or False:For conjugation to occur, bacterial cells must physically contact each other.793views4rank
What is the name of the structure through which DNA is transferred?547views6rank1comments
What property does the F factor give bacteria?666views1rank
A F+ bacterial cell can donate DNA to which type of bacterium?669views1rank
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe a "partial diploid" and how it originates.526views
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Describe the results of conjugation (i.e., changes in the recipient and the exconjugant) that allow detection of the state of the F factor in a donor strain.455views
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻, perform or answer the following.
Which of these donors can transfer a donor gene to exconjugants?593views
For bacteria that are F⁺, Hfr, F', and F⁻ perform or answer the following.
Which of these donors can convert exconjugants to a donor state?716views