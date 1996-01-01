14. Genetic Control of Development
Early Developmental Steps
Learn with KyliaGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a germ layer formed during gastrulation?421views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following characteristics describes the blastoderm embryonic tissue?359views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Gastrulation occurs after segmentation356views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Patterning of asymmetric eggs is first controlled through contact with sperm.388views1rank
- Textbook Question
In the discussion, we have focused on large-scale as well as the inter- and intracellular events that take place during embryogenesis and the formation of adult structures. In particular, we discussed how the adult body plan is laid down by a cascade of gene expression, and the role of cell–cell communication in development. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How did we learn about the levels of gene regulation involved in vulval development in C. elegans?407views
- Textbook Question
In the discussion, we have focused on large-scale as well as the inter- and intracellular events that take place during embryogenesis and the formation of adult structures. In particular, we discussed how the adult body plan is laid down by a cascade of gene expression, and the role of cell–cell communication in development. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How did we discover that selector genes specify which adult structures will be formed by body segments?347views
- Textbook Question
In the discussion, we have focused on large-scale as well as the inter- and intracellular events that take place during embryogenesis and the formation of adult structures. In particular, we discussed how the adult body plan is laid down by a cascade of gene expression, and the role of cell–cell communication in development. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How do we know that molecular gradients in the egg of Drosophila exist?387views
- Textbook Question
In the discussion, we have focused on large-scale as well as the inter- and intracellular events that take place during embryogenesis and the formation of adult structures. In particular, we discussed how the adult body plan is laid down by a cascade of gene expression, and the role of cell–cell communication in development. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How have we discovered that specific genes control development in an organism like Drosophila?376views