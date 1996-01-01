2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
- Multiple Choice
Use the product law to calculate the probability that mating two organisms with the genotype of AaBbCcDd will produce offspring with the genotype of AA bb Cc Dd?
- Multiple Choice
In a family of five children what is the probability that… All are females
- Multiple Choice
In a family of five children what is the probability that… Two are males and three are females
- Multiple Choice
In a family of six children, where both parents are heterozygous for albinism, what is the probability that four are normal and two are albinos?
- Textbook Question
A man, J.B., has a sister with autosomal recessive galactosemia (OMIM 230400), and his partner, S.B., has a brother with galactosemia. Galactosemia is a serious condition caused by an enzyme deficiency that prevents the metabolism of the sugar galactose. Neither J.B. nor S.B. has galactosemia, but they are concerned about the risk that a future child of theirs will have the condition. What is the probability their first child will have galactosemia?646views
- Textbook Question
A woman, S.R., had a maternal grandfather with hemophilia A (OMIM 306700), an X-linked recessive condition that reduces blood clotting. S.R.'s maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents are free of the condition, as are her partner, his parents, and his grandparents. S.R. has no siblings. She wants to know the chance that a son of hers will have the condition. What is that probability?498views
- Textbook Question
Two parents plan to have three children. What is the probability that the children will be two girls and one boy?586views
- Textbook Question
A 40-year-old woman whose father had Huntington disease currently shows no symptoms of the disease. She is newly pregnant with her first child and seeks your best estimate of the chance her child will inherit the disease. What is your estimate and how did you arrive at it? (Hint: See Figure 4.11)439views