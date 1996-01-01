Multiple Cross Overs and Interference

In Drosophila, a cross was made between females, all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F₁, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F₂ generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.

No determination of sex was made in the data. Calculate the coefficient of coincidence. Does it represent positive or negative interference?