4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Multiple Cross Overs and Interference
- Multiple Choice
A female with the following genotype can produce a number of different gametes. Choose the gamete produced if no crossovers have occurred. Genotype = a b + / + + c820views2rank
- Multiple Choice
A female with the following genotype can produce a number of different gametes. Choose the gamete produced if a single crossover has occurred. Genotype = a b + / + + c765views3rank4comments
- Textbook Question
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females, all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F₁, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F₂ generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
No determination of sex was made in the data. Calculate the coefficient of coincidence. Does it represent positive or negative interference?848views
- Textbook Question
In Drosophila, a cross was made between females—all expressing the three X-linked recessive traits scute bristles (sc), sable body (s), and vermilion eyes (v)—and wild-type males. In the F1, all females were wild type, while all males expressed all three mutant traits. The cross was carried to the F2 generation, and 1000 offspring were counted, with the results shown in the following table.
No determination of sex was made in the data.
Are there more or fewer double crossovers than expected?454views
- Textbook Question
Another cross in Drosophila involved the recessive, X-linked genes yellow (y), white (w), and cut (ct). A yellow-bodied, white-eyed female with normal wings was crossed to a male whose eyes and body were normal but whose wings were cut. The F₁ females were wild type for all three traits, while the F₁ males expressed the yellow-body and white-eye traits. The cross was carried to an F₂ progeny, and only male offspring were tallied. On the basis of the data shown here, a genetic map was constructed.
Were any double-crossover offspring expected?683views
- Textbook Question
In a diploid plant species, an F₁ with the genotype Gg Ll Tt is test-crossed to a pure-breeding recessive plant with the genotype gg ll tt. The offspring genotypes are as follows:
Explain the meaning of this I value.421views