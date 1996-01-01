5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Working with Microorganisms
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
What is a plasmid?691views2rank
- Multiple Choice
True or False:All bacterial cells within a bacteria colony grown on a plate in a laboratory are genetically identical.653views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a way scientists can phenotypically identify a bacterial mutation?483views4rank
- Textbook Question
How do we know that bacteria undergo genetic recombination, allowing the transfer of genes from one organism to another?363views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that genes exist in bacteria and bacteriophages?319views
- Textbook Question
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
The serine biosynthetic pathway is a three-step pathway in which each step is catalyzed by the enzyme product of a different gene, identified as enzymes A, B, and C in the diagram below.
Mutant 1 grows only on min + Ser. In addition to growth on min + Ser, mutant 2 also grows on min + 3-PHP and min + 3-PS. Mutant 3 grows on min + 3-PS and min + Ser. Identify the step of the serine biosynthesis pathway at which each mutant is defective.413views
- Textbook Question
Fifteen bacterial colonies growing on a complete medium are transferred to a minimal medium. Twelve of the colonies grow on minimal medium.
The three colonies that do not grow on minimal medium are transferred to minimal medium supplemented with the amino acid serine (min + Ser), and all three colonies grow. Characterize these three colonies.433views