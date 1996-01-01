15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
Two similar genes that arose from a gene duplication and are found in the same organism are called what?
Synteny describes conservation of what?
The genetic difference between two Drosophila species, D. heteroneura and D. silvestris, as measured by nucleotide diversity, is about 1.8 percent. The difference between chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and humans (H. sapiens) is about the same, yet the latter species is classified in a different genera. In your opinion, is this valid? Explain why.
How do comparisons between genomes of related species help refine gene annotation?
You have cloned the mouse ortholog of the gene associated with human Huntington disease (HD) and wish to examine its expression in mice. Outline the approaches you might take to examine the temporal and spatial expression pattern at the cellular level.
Annotation involves identifying genes and gene-regulatory sequences in a genome. List and describe characteristics of a genome that are hallmarks for identifying genes in an unknown sequence. What characteristics would you look for in a bacterial genome? A eukaryotic genome?