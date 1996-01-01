5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Transduction
True or False:Transduction uses viruses to transfer foreign DNA into bacteria570views1rank
Specialized transduction differs from generalized transduction because specialized transduction is defined by what?859views1rank
A cotransduction experiment was performed with two bacteria strains. The first train has the genotype l+ g m+ while the second strain has the genotype of l g+ m. The researchers found that 46 colonies had cotransduced m+ with l+, while only 25 colonies had cotransduced g with l+. Using this information determine which of the following gene pairs are closest together.525views2rank
How do we know that bacteriophages recombine genetic material through transduction and that cell-to-cell contact is not essential for transduction to occur?489views
How is the frequency of cotransduction related to the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome? Draw a map of three genes and describe the expected relationship of cotransduction frequencies to the map.979views
A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.
Use the cotransduction data to determine the order of these genes.421views
Identify the compounds present in each of the selective media.375views
- Multiple ChoiceTransduction refers to the conversion of ________.10views