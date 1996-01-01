10. Transcription
RNA Interference
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
siRNAs target a variety of different RNA transcripts for degradation.579views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following enzymes are responsible for cleaving and processing miRNAs and siRNAs?537views2rank
- Multiple Choice
MiRNAs and siRNAs target degradation of RNA transcripts by binding to what?612views3rank
- Textbook Question
In 1998, future Nobel laureates Andrew Fire and Craig Mello, and colleagues, published an article in Nature entitled, 'Potent and Specific Genetic Interference by Double-Stranded RNA in Caenorhabditis elegans.' Explain how RNAi is both 'potent and specific.'574views
- Textbook Question
Present an overview of RNA interference (RNAi). How does the silencing process begin, and what major components participate?898views
- Textbook Question
RNAi may be directed by small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs); how are these similar, and how are they different?929views
- Textbook Question
miRNAs target endogenous mRNAs in a sequence-specific manner. Explain, conceptually, how one might identify potential mRNA targets for a given miRNA if you only know the sequence of the miRNA and the sequence of all mRNAs in a cell or tissue of interest.708views
- Multiple ChoiceThe term RNAi stands for which of the following?8views