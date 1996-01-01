19. Cancer Genetics
Cancer Mutations
- Multiple Choice
A mutation in a tumor suppressor gene causes what to happen?599views1rank
- Multiple Choice
True or False:Proto-oncogenes are mutated versions of oncogenes570views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following proteins is an example of a tumor suppressor?499views1rank
- Textbook Question
How can mutations in non-coding segments of DNA contribute to the development of cancers?449views
- Textbook Question
Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Under what circumstances do you think radiation treatment is a good choice to treat cancer?381views
- Textbook Question
Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. How can radiation treatment control or cure cancer?425views
- Textbook Question
Radiation is frequently used as part of the treatment of cancer. The radiation works by damaging DNA and components of the cell. Is there a risk of damage to noncancer cells?408views