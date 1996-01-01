11. Translation
Proteins
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following protein structures describes a 3D structure of one polypeptide chain?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes the amino acid sequence of a polypeptide chain?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes the 3D structure of multiple polypeptide chains in a single protein?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes the local structures formed in a single polypeptide chain?
- Textbook Question
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein.
What term is used to identify a functional protein like this one formed when two identical polypeptides join together?
- Textbook Question
How do we know that the structure of a protein is intimately related to the function of that protein?
- Textbook Question
Describe the gene and protein defects in phenylketonuria (PKU). How are these defects connected to disease symptoms?
Discuss the potential difficulties of designing a diet to alleviate the symptoms of phenylketonuria.