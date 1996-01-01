20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
A trait controlled through polygenic inheritance was observed in a series of experiments. A brown eyed rabbit was mated with a blue eyed rabbit. 130 F2 offspring were produced. 2 offspring had brown eyes and 2 offspring had blue eyes. How many polygenes control eye color in rabbits?788views3rank
- Multiple Choice
If a trait is controlled by 5 polygenes, how many phenotypic categories will be observed in the F2 generation?730views3rank
- Multiple Choice
Polygenic inheritance is what type of inheritance?496views2rank
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Body weight in chickens426views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Growth rate in sheep586views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Milk production in cattle412views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following traits would you expect to be inherited as quantitative traits?
Fruit weight in tomatoes383views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is an example of a genetic trait?19views