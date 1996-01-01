15. Genomes and Genomics
Overview of Genomics
Overview of Genomics
Genomics is the study of what?
Which of the following is not a class of genomics?
How has the concept of a reference genome evolved to encompass a broader understanding of genomic variation in humans?
What evidence supports the concept that humans share substantial sequence similarities and gene functional similarities with model organisms?
How do we know if a genomic DNA sequence contains a protein-coding gene?
Write a short essay that explains how recombinant DNA techniques were used to identify and study genes compared to how modern genomic techniques have revolutionized the cloning and analysis of genes.
Which of the following is a likely goal of scientists involved in the Human Genome Project?
What was the primary goal of the Human Genome Project?