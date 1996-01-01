7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
RNA
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
RNA
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
True or False:RNA predated DNA as the main genetic material during the early world.650views6rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a difference between DNA and RNA?859views5rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms is used to describe catalytically active RNA molecules?701views3rank
- Textbook Question
List three main differences between DNA and RNA.1075views
- Textbook Question
What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?803views
- Textbook Question
During gel electrophoresis, DNA molecules can easily be separated according to size because all DNA molecules have the same charge-to-mass ratio and the same shape (long rod). Would you expect RNA molecules to behave in the same manner as DNA during gel electrophoresis? Why or why not?771views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following lists correctly identifies the four nitrogenous bases found in RNA?12views