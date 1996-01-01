13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Post Translational Modifications
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following posttranslational modifications is defined by the addition of phosphates to a protein?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following posttranslational modifications are removed once a protein arrives at its final destination?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following posttranslational modifications marks a protein for degradation?
- Textbook Question
How may the covalent modification of a protein with a phosphate group alter its function?
- Textbook Question
List three different types of posttranslational modifications that may happen to a protein and the significance of each in the context of protein function.
- Open Question
Explain how the use of alternative promoters and alternative polyadenylation signals produces mRNAs with different - and -ends.
- Open Question
The regulation of mRNA decay relies heavily upon deadenylases and decapping enzymes. Explain how these classes of enzymes are critical to initiating mRNA decay.