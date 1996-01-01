11. Translation
Translation
- Multiple Choice
In prokaryotes, which of the following sequences is responsible for initiating translation?561views2rank
- Multiple Choice
The methionine used to initiate translation is the same methionine used during translation elongation.568views3rank1comments
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following chemical reactions provides the ribosome with the energy required to complete translation?580views2rank
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the wobble hypothesis?858views2rank
- Textbook Question
Some proteins are composed of two or more polypeptides. Suppose the DNA template strand sequence 3′-TACGTAGGCTAACGGAGTAAGCTAACT-5′ produces a polypeptide that joins in pairs to form a functional protein. What is the amino acid sequence of the polypeptide produced from this sequence?566views
- Textbook Question
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?687views
- Textbook Question
What experimental information verifies that certain codons in mRNA specify chain termination during translation?634views
- Textbook Question
How do we know, based on studies of Neurospora nutritional mutations, that one gene specifies one enzyme?630views