22. Evolutionary Genetics
Speciation
Practice this topic
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a postzygotic reproductive isolation mechanism?323views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Which type of speciation occurs when a geographic barrier splits the population into two or more groups?390views2rank
- Textbook Question
A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Suppose that 40% of all meioses in mainland–island hybrids involve recombination somewhere in the chromosome region between q2.1 and p2. What proportion of the gametes of hybrid deer are viable? What is the cause of the decreased proportion of viable gametes in hybrids relative to the parental populations?529views
- Multiple ChoiceWhen two populations of the same species no longer interbreed, what is the most likely result?12views