16. Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Prokaryotes
Transposase is a protein that is responsible for what?
Which of the following transposons do not encode for the transposase enzyme?
Which of the following sequences is an example of an inverted repeat sequence that would surround one strand of an insertion sequence element?